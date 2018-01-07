A wind chill advisory remains in effect for the entire area through 10 a.m. Sunday.
With temperatures this cold, frostbite could develop in as little as 30 minutes on exposed skin. Check on elderly neighbors and limit outdoor time for pets.
Temperatures will not be as harsh later today and much milder air returns later next week.
A new storm is approaching our region from the west, bringing snow, especially early on Monday. A mix is possible mainly south of I-70.
Air temperatures will warm into the mid 30s, but the ground is so cold, any rain will freeze on contact.
This is a very complicated system, and the forecast could change.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for revised forecasts throughout the weekend and on Monday morning .
