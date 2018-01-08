0

The City of Pittsburgh has upgraded its storm conditions to Level 1, which means the response time is “up to 24 hours once the storm has ended.”

City officials said salt trucks are already prepped and chained up. Crews will be out tonight to put down as much material as possible while it is dry.

Starting 4 a.m. Monday, PennDOT is sending 65 trucks out to salt and pre-treat the roads ahead of the storms – making sure slick, icy patches on roadways are treated.

Before that, PennDOT told Channel 11 that crews will be out to treat the roads in the case of any freezing rain that may fall.

PennDOT is reminding drivers that crews are attempting to keep the roads “passable,” but that does not always mean they will be “clear.” So, the agency is advising caution when driving Monday.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the entire viewing area. The advisory will be in effect starting Monday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Temperatures will not be as harsh later today and much milder air returns later next week.

A new storm is approaching our region from the west, bringing snow, especially early on Monday. A mix is possible mainly south of I-70.

Air temperatures will warm into the mid 30s, but the ground is so cold, any rain will freeze on contact.

This is a very complicated system, and the forecast could change.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for revised forecasts throughout the weekend and on Monday morning .

