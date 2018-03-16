  • Frigid wind chills continue; weekend storm possible

    Updated:

    More cold and snow showers are coming as the St. Patrick's Day weekend nears.

    Overnight snow showers could leave a coating on area roads and sidewalks. Watch for icy spots as temperatures fall into the 20s. 

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    The cold will also be an issue Friday morning, as wind chills crash into the low teens. You'll need the winter coat, hat and gloves as you head out the door. 

    Severe Weather Team 11 is also tracking a very complicated system moving our way Saturday.

    The final track and timing of the storm is still being worked out, but right now some areas could see a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.

    Stay with Channel 11 News for the latest updates.  

    TRENDING NOW:

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Valerie Smock
         		 Kevin Benson
         		 Click to Download
     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Frigid wind chills continue; weekend storm possible

  • Headline Goes Here

    Duquesne University fraternity on probation for hazing

  • Headline Goes Here

    MARCH MADNESS: First round of NCAA Tournament kicks off Thursday; some…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Zoo's river otter pups get first checkup

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Gold, silver items stolen from packages by UPS employees