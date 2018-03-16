Frigid wind chills continue; weekend storm possible

More cold and snow showers are coming as the St. Patrick's Day weekend nears.
Overnight snow showers could leave a coating on area roads and sidewalks. Watch for icy spots as temperatures fall into the 20s.
The cold will also be an issue Friday morning, as wind chills crash into the low teens. You'll need the winter coat, hat and gloves as you head out the door.
Severe Weather Team 11 is also tracking a very complicated system moving our way Saturday.
The final track and timing of the storm is still being worked out, but right now some areas could see a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.
