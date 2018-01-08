  • Snow falling across region after wintry mix

    By: Scott Harbaugh

    Updated:

    A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and some sleet overspread the area Monday morning, leading to a slippery morning commute.

    SCHOOL DELAYS/CLOSINGS

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    The wintry mix transitioned over to mostly snow by 8 a.m., and the steadiest snow will wind down through the afternoon.

    A general 1 to 3 inches of snow is likely by early afternoon.

    Snow will taper off to scattered flurries and patchy drizzle during the afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s.

    A winter weather advisory will be in effect until 7 p.m.

    SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS

    With our recent cold snap, many roads will be very cold and icy conditions are likely if left untreated. Please exercise extreme caution on anything looking icy.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Valerie Smock
         		 Kevin Benson
         		 Click to Download
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories