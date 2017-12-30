  • Snow tapering off; bitter cold expected to follow

    Updated:

    A solid coating of snow fell across the area Friday night through Saturday morning.

    STORM TRACKER: Snow to overspread region into start of weekend

    Snow showers are now tapering off, making way for scattered flurries.

    Around 2-3 inches will have fallen by the afternoon. Lake effect snow showers will kick in Saturday night and Sunday morning north and east of Pittsburgh.

    Pittsburgh will see another shot of bitter cold over the next several days.

    Temperatures Sunday will be in the teens, with wind chills at or slightly below zero for New Year's Eve celebrations.

    Level 2 Snow Alert in city of Pittsburgh

    The city of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works has issued a Level 2 Snow Alert

    Approximately 50 vehicles were out on the roads starting at 10 p.m. Thursday. They're using rock salt treated with calcium chloride in order to make the salt more effective in low temperatures.

    City residents can use Snow Plow Tracker to find out where plow trucks are located.

    If a street is not treated within the 24-hour timeframe for the Level 1 Snow Alert, residents are asked to contact the city's 311 Response Center.

    Three city of Pittsburgh warming centers

    The city of Pittsburgh is offering people several places to go to keep warm during the current bitter cold temperatures.

    According to a news release by city officials, three Citiparks Senior Healthy Active Living Centers are being used as warming centers, with extended hours Friday evening.

    You can find more information HERE.

