A solid coating of snow fell across the area Friday night through Saturday morning.

STORM TRACKER: Snow to overspread region into start of weekend

Snow showers are now tapering off, making way for scattered flurries.

Around 2-3 inches will have fallen by the afternoon. Lake effect snow showers will kick in Saturday night and Sunday morning north and east of Pittsburgh.

Winter Weather Advisory through SUNDAY Morning for Ridge Counties Very cold temperatures through most of next week A Fresh Forecast for you right now on Channel 11 Morning News #wpxi pic.twitter.com/iVTGzDA7OM — Kevin Benson (@WPXIBenson) December 30, 2017

PHOTOS: Snow falling across Western Pa.

Pittsburgh will see another shot of bitter cold over the next several days.

Temperatures Sunday will be in the teens, with wind chills at or slightly below zero for New Year's Eve celebrations.

Level 2 Snow Alert in city of Pittsburgh

The city of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works has issued a Level 2 Snow Alert.

Approximately 50 vehicles were out on the roads starting at 10 p.m. Thursday. They're using rock salt treated with calcium chloride in order to make the salt more effective in low temperatures.

RELATED STORY: PennDOT takes extra precautions to keep drivers safe ahead of next snowfall

City residents can use Snow Plow Tracker to find out where plow trucks are located.

If a street is not treated within the 24-hour timeframe for the Level 1 Snow Alert, residents are asked to contact the city's 311 Response Center.

REMINDER: Make sure your family, friends and neighbors have a warm, safe place during bitter cold temperatures. https://t.co/cI1pQobuYK #ItsSoCold pic.twitter.com/CPfUhQxVCK — WPXI (@WPXI) December 28, 2017

Three city of Pittsburgh warming centers

The city of Pittsburgh is offering people several places to go to keep warm during the current bitter cold temperatures.

According to a news release by city officials, three Citiparks Senior Healthy Active Living Centers are being used as warming centers, with extended hours Friday evening.

You can find more information HERE.

