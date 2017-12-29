0

A solid coating of snow will fall across the area Friday night and Saturday, with many areas seeing a couple inches of snow by late Saturday afternoon.

Snow will break out across the region Friday night and continue to overspread the region by early Saturday morning. The steadiest snow will fall from 4 to 11 a.m. Saturday before tapering off to scattered snow showers Saturday afternoon.

RELATED HEADLINES:

Lake effect snow showers will kick in Saturday night and Sunday morning north and east of Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh will see scattered flurries during the day Sunday, along with another shot of bitter cold.

Temperatures Sunday will be in the teens, with wind chills at or slightly below zero for New Year's Eve celebrations.

DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 WEATHER APP

Level 1 Snow Alert in city of Pittsburgh

The city of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works has issued a Level 1 Snow Alert.

Approximately 50 vehicles were out on the roads starting at 10 p.m. Thursday. They're using rock salt treated with calcium chloride in order to make the salt more effective in low temperatures.

City residents can use Snow Plow Tracker to find out where plow trucks are located.

If a street is not treated within the 24-hour timeframe for the Level 1 Snow Alert, residents are asked to contact the city's 311 Response Center.

REMINDER: Make sure your family, friends and neighbors have a warm, safe place during bitter cold temperatures. https://t.co/cI1pQobuYK #ItsSoCold pic.twitter.com/CPfUhQxVCK — WPXI (@WPXI) December 28, 2017

Three city of Pittsburgh warming centers

The city of Pittsburgh is offering people several places to go to keep warm during the current bitter cold temperatures.

According to a news release by city officials, three Citiparks Senior Healthy Active Living Centers are being used as warming centers, with extended hours Friday evening.

You can find more information HERE.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.