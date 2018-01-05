Brutal cold and strong winds will push wind chill readings to dangerous levels through Saturday.
Wind chills will be as cold as minus 20 degrees Friday morning in much of the area, with minus 30 degree wind chills in the mountains.
Related Headlines
A wind chill advisory is in effect for the Pittsburgh metro area, while a wind chill warning is in effect for the mountains east.
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Wind chills will stay double digits below zero through Saturday morning and not recover above zero until Sunday morning.
With temperatures this cold, frostbite could develop in as little as 30 minutes on exposed skin. Check on elderly neighbors and limit outdoor time for pets.
TRENDING NOW:
- Ryan Shazier has feeling in legs; dad talks only to Channel 11 about recovery
- Man wrongly taken into custody, forced to take antipsychotic drugs, attorney says
- Wind chill warnings, advisories issued ahead of most brutal cold this winter
- VIDEO: Woman's Crohn's disease ends up being Heinz Ketchup packet caught in her intestines
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}