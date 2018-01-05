  • Sub-zero wind chills in double digits; warnings, advisories in effect

    By: Scott Harbaugh

    Updated:

    Brutal cold and strong winds will push wind chill readings to dangerous levels through Saturday.

    Wind chills will be as cold as minus 20 degrees Friday morning in much of the area, with minus 30 degree wind chills in the mountains.

    A wind chill advisory is in effect for the Pittsburgh metro area, while a wind chill warning is in effect for the mountains east.

    Wind chills will stay double digits below zero through Saturday morning and not recover above zero until Sunday morning.

    With temperatures this cold, frostbite could develop in as little as 30 minutes on exposed skin. Check on elderly neighbors and limit outdoor time for pets. 

