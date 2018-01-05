A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the Pittsburgh metro area, while a Wind Chill Warning is in effect for the mountains east.
We're tracking just how cold the wind chills will get this weekend, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
Related Headlines
Brutal cold and strong winds will push wind chill readings to dangerous levels through Saturday.
Wind chills will be as cold as -16º Saturday morning in much of the area with -30º wind chills in the mountains. Wind chills will not climb above zero until Sunday morning.
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
With temperatures this cold, frostbite could develop in as little as thirty minutes on exposed skin. Check on elderly neighbors and limit outdoor time for pets.
The next storm system moves in late Sunday night-early Monday morning bringing snow and possibly a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain.
This is a very complicated system-and the forecast could change.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 through the weekend for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- Ryan Shazier has feeling in legs; dad talks only to Channel 11 about recovery
- Man wrongly taken into custody, forced to take antipsychotic drugs, attorney says
- Wind chill warnings, advisories issued ahead of most brutal cold this winter
- VIDEO: Woman's Crohn's disease ends up being Heinz Ketchup packet caught in her intestines
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}