  • Sub-zero wind chills in double digits; warnings, advisories in effect

    By: Stephen Cropper

    Updated:

    A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the Pittsburgh metro area, while a Wind Chill Warning is in effect for the mountains east. 

    We're tracking just how cold the wind chills will get this weekend, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    Related Headlines

    Brutal cold and strong winds will push wind chill readings to dangerous levels through Saturday. 

    SCHOOL DELAYS/CLOSINGS

    Wind chills will be as cold as -16º Saturday morning in much of the area with -30º wind chills in the mountains. Wind chills will not climb above zero until Sunday morning.

    SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    With temperatures this cold, frostbite could develop in as little as thirty minutes on exposed skin. Check on elderly neighbors and limit outdoor time for pets. 

    The next storm system moves in late Sunday night-early Monday morning bringing snow and possibly a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain.

    This is a very complicated system-and the forecast could change.

    Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 through the weekend for updates. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Valerie Smock
         		 Kevin Benson
         		 Click to Download
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories