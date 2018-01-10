A weekend storm could bring another wintry mess.
Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking a system that will bring a soaking rain Friday, followed by colder air and the risk for sleet, freezing rain and snow Saturday.
This is a complicated system and there is still a lot of uncertainty.
Weekend storm-could bring a wintry mess. Storm track and timing will determine what we get-but the early outlook does include some mixed precip at some point. pic.twitter.com/WRkx268p00— Stephen Cropper (@WPXICropper) January 10, 2018
The storm will be moving in from the south and a shift in the track could mean more rain and wintry mix or more snow. As little as 50 to 100 miles could make a big difference.
Our team of weather experts will be updating the forecast several times a day, so check back often as this storm could have a big impact on your weekend plans.
