    By: Stephen Cropper

    Updated:

    A weekend storm could bring another wintry mess.

    Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking a system that will bring a soaking rain Friday, followed by colder air and the risk for sleet, freezing rain and snow Saturday. 

    This is a complicated system and there is still a lot of uncertainty.

    The storm will be moving in from the south and a shift in the track could mean more rain and wintry mix or more snow. As little as 50 to 100 miles could make a big difference. 

    Our team of weather experts will be updating the forecast several times a day, so check back often as this storm could have a big impact on your weekend plans. 

