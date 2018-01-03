Wind chills below zero will start the day Wednesday, but a brief break in the Arctic chill is on the way.
Related Headlines
After more than a week of temperatures at or below 32 degrees, we'll finally see the mercury climb into the 20s by Wednesday afternoon. Still a far cry from our normal high temperature of 36 degrees.
Meteorologist Scott Harbaugh will be tracking below zero wind chills, on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
It won't last long though, as another Arctic front brings snow showers and even colder air into the area late Wednesday through Friday.
Just a reminder...— Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) January 2, 2018
Dress warm. Use layers. Check on friends.
Love,
Your Friendly Neighborhood Weatherman pic.twitter.com/8S0jjZ5aaK
TRENDING NOW:
- Reward offered for help identifying woman found dead in shopping mall
- Human trafficking larger problem in Western Pa. than many believe
- Pa. residents facing ultimatum of gun ownership or medical marijuana
- VIDEO: Search continues for woman missing since Christmas
Light snow accumulation is expected locally through Friday, with more north and east of Pittsburgh; however, even a coating of snow could cause icy spots with ground and air temperatures so cold.
DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 WEATHER APP
Friday morning could see more school delays as temperatures dip near zero with wind chills as cold as minus 15 degrees.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}