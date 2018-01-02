  • Wind Chill Advisory continues; slight warmup on the way

    Updated:

    Wind chills below zero will start the day Wednesday, but a brief break in the Arctic chill is on the way.

    After more than a week of temperatures at or below 32 degrees, we'll finally see the mercury climb into the 20s by Wednesday afternoon. Still a far cry from our normal high temperature of 36 degrees.

    It won't last long though, as another Arctic front brings snow showers and even colder air into the area late Wednesday through Friday. 

    Light snow accumulation is expected locally through Friday, with more north and east of Pittsburgh; however, even a coating of snow could cause icy spots with ground and air temperatures so cold. 

    Friday morning could see more school delays as temperatures dip near zero with wind chills as cold as minus 15 degrees. 

