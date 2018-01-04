  • Wind chill warnings, advisories issued ahead of coldest air of season

    By: Stephen Cropper

    Updated:

    The coldest air of the season arrives late Thursday and sticks around through the weekend. 

    Cold air and the wind will combine to create dangerously low wind chills.

    A wind chill advisory has been issued throughout the region, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday and continuing through 3 p.m. Saturday. A wind chill warning has been issued for the Westmoreland and Fayette ridges, also from 7 p.m. Thursday through 3 p.m. Saturday.

    We're tracking when wind chills will be near twenty below -- on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.

     By Friday morning dangerous wind chill values as low as minus 20 degrees will be possibly cold enough for frost bite and hypothermia to develop if precautions are not taken. 

    A few snow showers will develop at times, accumulating less than 1 inch in Pittsburgh and up to 2-4 inches in the ridges.

    The city of Pittsburgh issued a level one snow alert.

    However, even a light coating of snow could create icy spots with temperatures this cold.  

    Make sure kids are dressed in layers with hats and gloves; check on elderly neighbors and don't leave pets outside. 

