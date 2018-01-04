0

The coldest air of the season arrives late Thursday and sticks around through the weekend.

Cold air and the wind will combine to create dangerously low wind chills.

A wind chill advisory has been issued throughout the region, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday and continuing through 3 p.m. Saturday. A wind chill warning has been issued for the Westmoreland and Fayette ridges, also from 7 p.m. Thursday through 3 p.m. Saturday.

We're tracking when wind chills will be near twenty below -- on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.

By Friday morning dangerous wind chill values as low as minus 20 degrees will be possibly cold enough for frost bite and hypothermia to develop if precautions are not taken.

A few snow showers will develop at times, accumulating less than 1 inch in Pittsburgh and up to 2-4 inches in the ridges.

The city of Pittsburgh issued a level one snow alert.

Snow Alert elevated to Level 1 with <1” of snow forecast. Very low surface temps on rds+timing of snow predicted between 4-6 AM could create icy conditions on roads for AM commute. DPW will have 50 trucks overnight&plow tracker will be activated at 3 AM at https://t.co/7d2R2QLyQK — Pittsburgh Department of Public Works (@PGHDPW) January 4, 2018

However, even a light coating of snow could create icy spots with temperatures this cold.

Make sure kids are dressed in layers with hats and gloves; check on elderly neighbors and don't leave pets outside.

