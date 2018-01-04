0

The most brutal cold so far this winter is being unleashed into the area Thursday on the back of 30 mph wind gusts.

Wind chills will drop to nearly 20 degrees below zero Thursday night in much of the area. Wind chills could go to -30 degrees in the mountains.

Wind chills will stay below zero through Sunday morning, with the most dangerous wind chills easing Saturday afternoon.

A wind chill advisory has been issued throughout the region, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday and continuing through 3 p.m. Saturday. A wind chill warning has been issued for the Westmoreland and Fayette ridges, also from 7 p.m. Thursday through 3 p.m. Saturday.

Actual air temperatures will drop to near zero degrees both Thursday night and Friday night, with daytime highs not getting out of the single digits in most areas Friday and Saturday.

A few snow showers will ice up area roads during the day Thursday. Not everyone will see snow, but where it does snow, expect less than an inch.

Snow Alert elevated to Level 1 with <1” of snow forecast. Very low surface temps on rds+timing of snow predicted between 4-6 AM could create icy conditions on roads for AM commute. DPW will have 50 trucks overnight&plow tracker will be activated at 3 AM at https://t.co/7d2R2QLyQK — Pittsburgh Department of Public Works (@PGHDPW) January 4, 2018

