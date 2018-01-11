0

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued beginning Friday afternoon as a major winter storm threatens the area with rain, freezing rain, ice and snow heading into the weekend.

Several areas of low pressure will push through the region Thursday night through Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be warm enough for all rain Thursday night and Friday. Some of the rain will be heavy, with more than an inch of rain possible.

Very cold air will rush back into the area Friday, dropping temperatures from the 50s in the morning to near-freezing by late afternoon.

WINTER STORM WATCH begins Friday at 1pm.



Rain will begin to change to freezing rain from northwest to southeast across the area Friday evening as temperatures drop below 32 degrees.

Unfortunately, the cold air aloft will be lagging behind for several hours, setting up parts of the area for a prolonged period of freezing rain and sleet. Many areas could see more than 1/10 inch of ice, leading to very slick roads and the potential for tree branches and power lines to be coated in ice.

Eventually, all precipitation will change over to snow from northwest to southeast Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The heaviest snowfall amounts will be in our northwestern communities near New Castle, Slippery Rock and Franklin, with decreasing amounts the farther southeast you go. Places like Uniontown and Morgantown likely will see more rain and freezing rain, with only a quick shot of snow early Saturday before ending.

Our team of weather experts will be updating the forecast several times a day, so check back often as this storm could have a big impact on your weekend plans.

