  • Winter weather: What is the coldest temperature ever recorded in each state?

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    You don’t need someone to ask, “Cold enough for you?,” or hear “Bundle up!” when you head out.

    DOWNLOAD THE WPXI WEATHER APP

    The nation is in the grip of an extended spell of cold weather that has seen temperatures plummet to as low as 33 below zero (in Whitehead, N.H. on Tuesday morning.)

    As the cold weather has taken hold across the country, records have been set and broken. Even states in the usually moderate South have seen lows in the 20s and teens.

    The list below shows the coldest temperature ever logged in all 50 states since such records have been kept, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

    TRENDING NOW:

    Only one state, Hawaii, has escaped a record low below zero. The coldest recorded low was in Alaska where on Jan. 23, 1971 in Prospect Creek, the temperature was recorded at -80 degrees.

    1. Alabama: −27 °F, Jan. 30, 1966, New Market
    2. Alaska: −80 °F, Jan. 23, 1971, Prospect Creek
    3. Arizona: −40 °F, Jan. 7, 1971, McNary
    4. Arkansas: −29 °F, Feb. 13, 1905, Gravette
    5. California: −45 °F, Jan. 20, 1937, Boca
    6. Colorado: −61 °F, Feb. 1, 1985, Maybell
    7. Connecticut: −37 °F, Feb. 16, 1943, Norfolk
    8. Delaware: −17 °F, Jan. 17, 1893, Millsboro
    9. District of Columbia: −15 °F, Feb. 11, 1899, Washington
    10. Florida: −2 °F, Feb. 13, 1899, Tallahassee
    11. Georgia: −17 °F, Jan. 27, 1940, Chatsworth
    12. Hawaii: 15 °F, Jan. 5, 1975, Mauna Kea Observatories
    13. Idaho: −60 °F, Jan. 18, 1943, Island Park
    14. Illinois: −36 °F, Jan. 5, 1999, Congerville
    15. Indiana: −36 °F, Jan. 19, 1994, New Whiteland
    16. Iowa: −47 °F, Feb. 3, 1996, Elkader
    17. Kansas: −40 °F, Feb. 13, 1905, Lebanon
    18. Kentucky: −37 °F, Jan. 19, 1994, Shelbyville
    19. Louisiana: −16 °F, Feb. 13, 1899, Minden
    20. Maine: −50 °F, Jan. 16, 2009, Clayton Lake
    21. Maryland: −40 °F, Jan. 13, 1912, Oakland
    22. Massachusetts: −40 °F, Jan. 22, 1984, Chester 
    23. Michigan: −51 °F, Feb. 9, 1934, Vanderbilt
    24. Minnesota: −60 °F, Feb. 2, 1996, Tower
    25. Mississippi: −19 °F, Jan. 30, 1966, Corinth
    26. Missouri: −40 °F, Feb. 13, 1905, Warsaw
    27. Montana: −70 °F, Jan. 20, 1954, Lincoln (Rogers Pass)
    28. Nebraska: −47 °F, Dec. 22, 1989, Oshkosh
    29. Nevada: −50 °F, Jan. 8, 1937, San Jacinto
    30. New Hampshire: −47 °F, Jan. 22, 1885, Randolph
    31. New Jersey: −34 °F, Jan. 5, 1904, River Vale
    32. New Mexico: −50 °F, Feb. 1, 1951, Gavilan
    33. New York: −52 °F, Feb. 18, 1979, Old Forge
    34. North Carolina, −34 °F, Jan. 21, 1985, Burnsville
    35. North Dakota, −60 °F, Feb. 15, 1936, Parshall
    36. Ohio, −39 °F, Feb. 10, 1899, Milligan
    37. Oklahoma, −31 °F, Feb. 10, 2011, Nowata
    38. Oregon, −54 °F, Feb. 10, 1933, Seneca
    39. Pennsylvania, −42 °F, Jan. 5, 1904, Smethport
    40. Rhode Island, −28 °F, Jan. 17, 1942, Richmond
    41. South Carolina, −22 °F, Jan. 21, 1985, Landrum 
    42. South Dakota, −58 °F, Feb. 17, 1936, McIntosh
    43. Tennessee, −32 °F, Dec. 30, 1917, Mountain City
    44. Texas, −23 °F, Feb. 8, 1933, Seminole
    45. Utah, −50 °F, Jan. 5, 1913, Strawberry Tunnel
    46. Vermont, −50 °F, Dec. 30, 1933, Bloomfield
    47. Virginia, −30 °F, Jan. 22, 1985, Pembroke
    48. Washington, −48 °F, Dec. 30, 1968, Mazama
    49. West Virginia, −37 °F, Dec. 30, 1917, Lewisburg
    50. Wisconsin, −55 °F, Feb. 4, 1996, Couderay
    51. Wyoming, −63 °F, Feb. 9, 1933, Moran

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories