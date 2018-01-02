Winter weather: What is the coldest temperature ever recorded in each state?

0

You don’t need someone to ask, “Cold enough for you?,” or hear “Bundle up!” when you head out.

The nation is in the grip of an extended spell of cold weather that has seen temperatures plummet to as low as 33 below zero (in Whitehead, N.H. on Tuesday morning.)

As the cold weather has taken hold across the country, records have been set and broken. Even states in the usually moderate South have seen lows in the 20s and teens.

Learn about how to keep safe in the cold this winter here: https://t.co/UeyODibNeP — NWS (@NWS) January 2, 2018

The list below shows the coldest temperature ever logged in all 50 states since such records have been kept, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Only one state, Hawaii, has escaped a record low below zero. The coldest recorded low was in Alaska where on Jan. 23, 1971 in Prospect Creek, the temperature was recorded at -80 degrees.

If its too cold for you outside, it is most likely too cold for your pet outside. Bring pets inside during cold weather. Be safe and warm! pic.twitter.com/6pUIh510UT — SCG Emergency Svcs (@scgovEOC) January 2, 2018

