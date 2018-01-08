A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and some sleet will overspread the area before sunrise Monday, leading to a slippery morning commute.
Any wintry mix should transition over to mostly snow by 8 a.m., with a general 1 to 3 inches of snow likely by early afternoon.
A winter weather advisory will be in effect until 7 p.m.
Many untreated roads will become snow covered and slick by mid-morning, with the steadiest snow sticking around until noon.
Snow will taper off to scattered flurries and patchy drizzle during the afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s.
With our recent cold snap, many roads will be very cold and icy conditions are likely if left untreated. Please exercise extreme caution on anything looking icy.
