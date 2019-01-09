'Buy a Sub, Give Some Love' campaign kicks off at GetGo

MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Channel 11 and our 11 Cares partner Giant Eagle were at the new GetGo Cafe and Market in Monroeville Wednesday to kick off a special initiative for the Boys and Girls Club of western Pennsylvania.
During the 'Buy a Sub, Give Some Love' initiative, GetGo will donate one dollar of each sub purchased at all area stores.
GetGo will donate up to $10,000 to the local Boys and Girls Club.
The campaign runs through this Sunday.
