11 Cares: Citiparks' Summer Food Service program

PITTSBURGH - On Thursday, June 20, 2019 11 Cares and Gateway Health will help to kick off Pittsburgh Citiparks Summer Food Service program at Allegheny Commons Park West on Pittsburgh’s North Side. The event will run from 10am-1pm and will serve free lunch to kids ages 18 and under.
CitiParks Roving Art Cart will be on site and the event will include art, face painting, games, petting zoo, puppet dance party and much more! Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Mattress Factory and The National Aviary will also be on hand.
Related Headlines
The City of Pittsburgh Department of Parks and Recreation Summer Food Program begins on June 17, 2019 and runs through August 23, 2019. The Summer Free Food Program is for anyone under the age of 18 or residents with intellectual disabilities up to age 21.
Citiparks’ Summer Food Service program provides healthy and delicious breakfasts, lunches, and/or snacks. The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) operates at approximately 80 City locations throughout the summer, including their Mobile Food Truck. This service is made possible by funding from the US Department of Agriculture through the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
For list of Summer Food Service program locations located in the city of Pittsburgh click here or text FOOD to 877-877 or visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks to enter your address to find a location near you.
CitiParks has been partnering with Pittsburgh Public School District since 2015 to provide the Mobile Food Truck (MFT). The MFT program operates in conjunction with the Citiparks Roving Art Cart and serves free lunches at all of its scheduled stops.
The SFSP served approximately 142,000 meals in 2018 - 2,200 of those meals were through the MFT program.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}