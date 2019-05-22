11 Cares: Dollar Bank teams up with United Way to help seniors

PITTSBURGH - Dollar Bank and the United Way have teamed to help seniors in the community.
On June 1, Dollar Bank, WPXI and United Way volunteers will be packing food for seniors to help prevent hunger this summer. The event is part of the Open Your Heart to a Senior program.
Dollar Bank wanted to partner with the United Way through the 11 Cares Program to help bring community awareness to this great initiative. Through this program, the United Way helps seniors overcome the challenges of independent living. Volunteers matched with seniors across Southwestern Pennsylvania help with rides, meals, friendly visits, assistance with mail and technology and more.
If you’d like to become a volunteer, click here - http://www.unitedway4u.org/OYHS.
Dollar Bank is proud to partner with the United Way for this event and to contribute to the needed support of our seniors. In the past year, United Way and 18 agency partners have mobilized more than 3,000 volunteers to provide 90,000 hours of service to more than 9,000 older adults in the area.
Click here to view stories of folks who have been helped - https://uwswpa.org/speak-united/.
