11 Cares, Giant Eagle supporting Animal Friends' Pets for Vets Program

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburghers love dogs and love to support veterans. That's why 11 Cares and Giant Eagle are teaming up to help the Animal Friends' Pets for Vets Program, which includes both!
We're collecting pet food, treats, supplies and monetary donations at the Giant Eagle Seven Fields location on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Address:
206 Seven Fields Boulevard
Seven Fields, PA 16046
Animal Friends' Pets for Vets program provides our veterans with specially selected and trained companion dogs free of charge. Some medical care is also provided at no or low cost. Included in the adoption of a companion dog is a customized welcome package of supplies and a lifetime Allegheny County dog license.
To learn more about the program or to apply, CLICK HERE and look under the "Our Programs" tab for "Veterans Services."
If you'd like to donate directly to Animal Friends, HERE's their donation wish list.
You can also make a monetary donation HERE.
