PITTSBURGH - 11 Cares will host a food drive to benefit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank on Saturday, March 23rd from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at select Giant Eagle locations.
The list of most needed items includes:
Related Headlines
- Canned fruits & vegetables
- Peanut butter
- Canned beans & soup
- Canned tuna & chicken
- Rice
- Whole-grain cereal
- Hygiene items (feminine products, razors)
To view the full list of most needed items and to learn more about the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank visit https://www.pittsburghfoodbank.org/
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}