  • 11 Cares: Hard to Recycle Events

    Updated:

    WPXI and 11 Cares is helping communities recycle more. You can make a positive impact on the environment, one item at a time. 

     

    Please join WPXI – 11 Cares and its partners as we work with the community along with the Pennsylvania Resources Council at the Hard to Recycle Collections: 

     

    Saturday, June 16th
    Bethel Park High School
    Bethel Park HS Event Flyer 

    Saturday, June 30th
    Quaker Valley High School
    Quaker Valley HS Event Flyer

     

    You can drop off your unwanted small appliances, printers, televisions, batteries and fluorescent light bulbs at either event. Some fees for recycling apply. Please see the PRC website for additional details.

     

    It’s quick and easy; we’ll see you out there!

     

    What is 11 Cares?

    Our mission is to use the power of our voice to provide our resources and bring awareness to community efforts. 11 Cares will come together with its partners to help make a difference, inspiring our community to lend a hand to support issues impacting the Pittsburgh Area.

     

     

