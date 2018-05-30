11 Cares: Hard to Recycle Events

WPXI and 11 Cares is helping communities recycle more. You can make a positive impact on the environment, one item at a time.
Please join WPXI – 11 Cares and its partners as we work with the community along with the Pennsylvania Resources Council at the Hard to Recycle Collections:
Saturday, June 16th
Bethel Park High School
Bethel Park HS Event Flyer
Saturday, June 30th
Quaker Valley High School
Quaker Valley HS Event Flyer
You can drop off your unwanted small appliances, printers, televisions, batteries and fluorescent light bulbs at either event. Some fees for recycling apply. Please see the PRC website for additional details.
It’s quick and easy; we’ll see you out there!
What is 11 Cares?
Our mission is to use the power of our voice to provide our resources and bring awareness to community efforts. 11 Cares will come together with its partners to help make a difference, inspiring our community to lend a hand to support issues impacting the Pittsburgh Area.
