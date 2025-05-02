11 Cares: Recycle Items You Can’t Leave On Curb At PRC Hard To Recycle Collection May 17th

11 Cares is partnering with the Pennsylvania Resources Council for a Hard to Recycle Collection at the North Park Swimming Pool.

Join us to recycle items like televisions, computers and tires you can’t leave on your curb.

Click here to register - Hard To Recycle Collection at North Park Tickets, Sat, May 17, 2025 at 9:00 AM | Eventbrite

Please arrive 5-10 minutes prior to your allotted collection time and have materials to be recycled in your trunk or trunk bed. 11 Cares and PRC volunteers will remove them from your trunk.

Acceptable Materials & Associated Fees:

While registration for this event is free, there is a $5 participation fee for all attendees that covers the unlimited disposal of the following items:

CPU (towers), laptops, mice, & keyboards * Home phones & cellphones * Tablets & UPS, Servers, routers, & modems * DVD Players, VCRs, & stereos * Microwaves * Copiers & scanners, Electronic cables * Video game consoles * Expanded Polystyrene packaging material

Accepted for a per-item fee:

All Computer Monitors (flat screen & CRT) – $20 each

Televisions – $35 each

Console or Rear Projection TVs – $45 each

Printers – $5 each

Small Freon Containing Appliances (window ac units, dehumidifiers) $10 each

Fluorescent tubes - $2 per 4 foot tube

Tires (car/truck) - $5 without rims; $12 with rims *

Hard Drive Data Destruction Verification -1 Drive $11.00 each

Hard Drive Data Destruction Verification -each additional drive after 1st $3 each

*Tire fees listed are specifically for car and pickup truck tires; larger tires are subject to larger fees (contact info@prc.org). Also contact us if you plan to bring more than 12 tires.

Procedures & Policies

Payment is accepted via cash, card, or check

All participants who have a registered time slot are guaranteed the opportunity to turn over their materials.

Those who are late will be processed when an open spot becomes available.

