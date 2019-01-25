  • The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank needs your help

    PITTSBURGH - 11 Cares will be hosting a food drive to benefit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank on Saturday, March 23rd from 8am-2pm at select Giant Eagle locations.  

    The list of most needed items includes:

    • Canned fruits & vegetables
    • Peanut butter
    • Canned beans & soup
    • Canned tuna & chicken
    • Rice
    • Whole-grain cereal
    • Hygiene items (feminine products, razors)

    To view the full list of most needed items and to learn more about the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank visit https://www.pittsburghfoodbank.org/

