11 Cares: Vitalant teaming up with Pens for blood drive at PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH - 11 Cares partner Vitalant is teaming up with the Pittsburgh Penguins for an upcoming blood drive.
The blood drive will be held at the Verizon Gate at PPG Paints Arena (Center Avenue side) on Friday, Feb. 1 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Donors will receive a Penguins bobblehead, can watch a morning skate from a suite and will be entered for a chance to win breakfast in the team locker room.
For more event information, visit Vitalant.org.
Each year, nearly 5 million Americans need blood transfusions, according to Vitalant. Blood helps trauma and burn patients, premature infants, heart surgery patients, organ transplant recipients and those fighting cancer, among others. In emergencies, it’s the blood already on hospital shelves that saves lives.
The donation process takes about an hour -- from the time a person arrives to the time a person leaves --- to complete a whole blood donation. The actual donation time is only about 10 minutes.
For those who plan to donate, Vitalant recommends eating a healthy, low fat meal within two hours ahead of a donation. The day before, eat a salty snack. When a person donates blood, he or she loses about a gram of salt. Replacing it ahead of time helps keep a person’s blood pressure normal. It’s also recommended that people hydrate by drinking 8 to 16 ounces of non-caffeinated, non-alcoholic beverages one hour before donating. Water is a great choice.
