PITTSBURGH - 11 Cares and its partners are proud to team up with the Woiner Foundation in support of 3-2-1 Ride, a cycling event that raises money for cancer research, awareness and patient care.
Grab your bikes, helmets and sunscreen and head to Heinz Field on Sunday, Oct. 13 - but don't forget to register first.
Related Headlines
Riders can choose from the 17-mile AJ's Ride, the 62-mile Metric Century Sue's Ride or the 80-mile Ric's Ride along the Great Allegheny Passage.
All rides start and end at The Foundry Table & Tap along North Shore Drive.
Anyone who is interested in riding can register online through Friday, Oct. 11 at midnight. There’s no same-day registration.
In its first five years, 3-2-1 Ride generated more than $300,000 to support the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center’s Melanoma and Skin Cancer Program and the Alliance for Families Fighting Pancreatic Cancer.
The mission of 11 Cares is to use the power of our voice to provide our resources and bring awareness to community efforts. 11 Cares will come together with its partners to help make a difference, inspiring our community to lend a hand to support issues impacting the Pittsburgh area.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}