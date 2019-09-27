American Heart Association Heart Walk

The American Heart Association's Heart Walk is taking place Oct. 12 on the North Shore near Heinz Field.
The walk, which raises money to help fight heart disease and stroke, is being emceed by WPXI's Trisha Pitman and begins with check-in at 8 a.m.
As part of the 1- or 3-mile walk, a digital screen will feature the Faces of Heart, survivors and the loved ones who have been lost.
"The victims of heart disease and stroke aren't statistics, they are faces in our community. Let's celebrate those who bring us together to walk," the American Heart Association said.
To learn more and find out how you can help, visit the Heart Walk website.
