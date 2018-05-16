  • EQT Children's Theater Festival kicks off Thursday in Cultural District

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The EQT Children’s Theater Festival starts Thursday in the Cultural District. 

    According to a release, the festival – which begins on May 17 –  showcases professional theater from around the world. 

    There are six performances in total, the release said, along with several free activities and performances throughout the Cultural District.

    You can find out everything regarding performances and locations throughout the festival here.  

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    EQT Children's Theater Festival kicks off Thursday in Cultural District

  • Headline Goes Here

    Iconic church damaged in strong storms

  • Headline Goes Here

    Allegheny County, Pittsburgh file lawsuit against 8 opioid…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man trapped in truck when giant tree falls during storms

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 Lawrenceville businesses burglarized, thousands of dollars stolen