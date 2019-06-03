Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Light the Night Event Scheduled for Oct. 17

PITTSBURGH - The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night walk is scheduled for October 17th at Heinz Field.
The annual event funds treatments that are saving lives.
Family, friends and co-workers gather together to celebrate, honor or remember those touched by cancer.
Walkers carry lanterns with special meaning. White lanterns are carried by survivors, supporters carry red lanterns and people walking in memory of loved ones lost to cancer hold gold lanterns.
To learn more or register, click here - https://www.lightthenight.org/events/pittsburgh
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}