Local students hosting food, clothing drive to benefit food bank

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. - Middle school and high school students from Upper St. Clair are teaming up to help those less fortunate next week.

Students from Fort Couch Middle School and Upper St. Clair High School are hosting a food and clothing drive from May 22-25 to benefit the Greater Washington County Food Bank.

According to the release, nonperishable food items and “new or gently used” clothing items can be dropped off in the main office or back lobby of the middle school and in the high school’s main office or counseling center.

Both locations are also accepting monetary donations for the food bank.

Teachers Shannon Strayer and Michelle Senneway are coordinators of the drive, in which algebra students help figure out the money needed to meet their goal by creating an “algebra equation or inequality” and graphing the results daily, according to the release.

“We value all food and clothing donations at $1.25 each and with the combination of all money and food/clothing collected want to have a ‘total value’ of at least $1,000,” Strayer said. “We discuss how many more items/money needs to be donated in order to hit the goal.”

According to the release, students are assigned a variety of tasks, including collecting food, counting and sorting items, and calculating the total value.

Students also will spend a day volunteering at the food bank – middle schoolers will go May 31, and high school students will help out June 6.

In 2017, students collected over 4,000 food and clothing items and $700 in monetary donations to benefit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

