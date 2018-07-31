PITTSBURGH - Back to school can be an exciting time for students and parents, but it can also be stressful.
From shopping for new clothes to school supplies, it can really take a toll on your wallet.
Related Headlines
As part of our 11 Cares initiative, Channel 11 and its partners - CNX, Dollar Bank, Gateway Health and Giant Eagle - are collecting schools supplies and donations for students in need.
We’re holding a Pack the Bus event on Saturday Aug. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at several Giant Eagle and Dollar Bank locations across our area.
11 Cares: Pack the Bus Locations
We want to pack as many First Student buses full of notebooks, paper, marker, crayons and other supplies. They’ll be distributed to students through the Education Partnership.
Several Channel 11 personalities will be at some of the locations. Come out and meet them!
Here is what we’re collecting for 11 Cares: Pack the Bus:
HIGHEST-IMPACT DONATIONS:
- Notebooks (1 subject/composition)
- Copy Paper (reams of 500 sheets, 8.5 x 11, white)
- Two-pocket folders (9 x 11.5")
- Dry-erase makers
- Disinfecting wipes
SCHOOLS ALWAYS NEED:
- Washable markers (8-, 10-packs)
- Crayons (24-packs)
- Construction paper
- Filler paper (3-hole punched and lined)
- Glue sticks
- Glue bottles (4 oz.)
- Pencils (#2)
- Pens
- Scissors
- Clear tape rolls (for standard dispensers)
- Erasers (cap, beveled and dry-erase)
- Pencil sharpeners (non-electric)
- Boxes of tissues
We’re happy to accept whatever you can donate!
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}