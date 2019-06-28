PITTSBURGH - It’s hard to believe, but the start of the school year is only a few weeks away!
11 Cares and its partners are teaming up with the Education Partnership to once again collect school supplies for students in our area.
Our 11 Cares Pack the Bus event will be held Saturday August 17th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at six Giant Eagle locations.
- Notebooks (1 subject)
- Glue Sticks (standard size)
- Glue Bottle (4 oz)
- Washable Markers (8-10 pack)
- Crayons (24 pack)
- Folders (2-pocket 9x11.5”)
- Copy Paper (500 sheet, 8x11”)
- Filler Paper (150 sheet, 3-hole punched, lined)
- Scissors (blunt tip)
- Tape (clear, standard dispenser)
- Jumbo Erasers (pink)
- Pencil Sharpeners (manual)
CLICK HERE to see the list of needed school supplies
Schools also need alcohol-free hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and First Aid supplies like bandages, ice packs, etc.
Our volunteers will be at six Giant Eagle locations:
South Hills Market District
7000 Oxford Road
Bethel Park, PA 15102
Robinson Market District
100 Settlers Ridge Center Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
Camp Horne Road Giant Eagle
132 Ben Avon Heights Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Southside Giant Eagle
2021 Wharton Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Donaldson’s Crossroads Giant Eagle
4007 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Monroeville Giant Eagle
4010 Monroeville Boulevard
Monroeville, PA 15146
