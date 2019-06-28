  • Join us for the 11 Cares Pack the Bus event on August 17th

    PITTSBURGH - It’s hard to believe, but the start of the school year is only a few weeks away! 

    11 Cares and its partners are teaming up with the Education Partnership to once again collect school supplies for students in our area.

    Our 11 Cares Pack the Bus event will be held Saturday August 17th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at six Giant Eagle locations.

    Here’s what we’re collecting

    • Notebooks (1 subject)
    • Glue Sticks (standard size)
    • Glue Bottle (4 oz)
    • Washable Markers (8-10 pack)
    • Crayons (24 pack)
    • Folders (2-pocket 9x11.5”)
    • Copy Paper (500 sheet, 8x11”)
    • Filler Paper (150 sheet, 3-hole punched, lined)
    • Scissors (blunt tip)
    • Tape (clear, standard dispenser)
    • Jumbo Erasers (pink)
    • Pencil Sharpeners (manual)

     

    CLICK HERE to see the list of needed school supplies

    Schools also need alcohol-free hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and First Aid supplies like bandages, ice packs, etc.

    Our volunteers will be at six Giant Eagle locations:

    South Hills Market District
    7000 Oxford Road
    Bethel Park, PA 15102

    Robinson Market District
    100 Settlers Ridge Center Drive
    Pittsburgh, PA 15205

    Camp Horne Road Giant Eagle
    132 Ben Avon Heights Road
    Pittsburgh, PA 15237

    Southside Giant Eagle
    2021 Wharton Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15203

    Donaldson’s Crossroads Giant Eagle
    4007 Washington Road
    McMurray, PA 15317

    Monroeville Giant Eagle
    4010 Monroeville Boulevard
    Monroeville, PA 15146

     

