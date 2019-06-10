  • Register for Vitalant's 11 Cares Save a Life Blood Drive on July 13

    PITTSBURGH - Vitalant and WPXI are teaming up for the 11 Cares Save a Life Blood Drive. 

    The community blood drive will take place at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church on Pittsburgh’s North Side on Saturday, July 13 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    Bring your family and tell your friends!  One donor can save three lives.  

    Those interested in donating blood can register here and sign up for a timeslot – http://vitalant.org/11cares 

    The event will include free parking, fun activities, refreshments, giveaways and more.

    Donors and non-donors, including children, are welcome!

    Click here for some tips before you roll up your sleeve - https://www.vitalant.org/Donate/Donate-Blood-Overview.aspx

    If your organization or business is interested in hosting a blood drive, follow this link - https://www.vitalant.org/Engage/Host-a-Blood-Drive.aspx

     

