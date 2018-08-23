Thank YOU for helping 11 Cares Pack the Bus!

Thank you to all who helped to support the The Education Partnership and 11 Cares in our Pack the Bus: School Supplies Drive Event at 11 local Giant Eagle Locations!
Your donations went to support public schools in our local Pittsburgh neighborhoods! Did you know that just $25 can supply one student with the school tools needed to succeed for one year in school?
