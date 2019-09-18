Young cancer patient receives Random Act of Light, visits construction site

A local, young cancer patient received a Random Act of Light through the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society on Wednesday.
Nora, 3, loves dump trumps, excavators and all things equipment.
Thanks to PJ Dick, Nora visited a construction site in McDonald, Pa. to see the workers up close and on the job. She even got to sit in a construction vehicle.
Nora is featured in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's PSA about the upcoming Light the Night Walk at Heinz Field on October 17th. You may have seen her on TV.
