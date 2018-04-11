0 7 ways to save money at Cracker Barrel

Half restaurant, half retail and all country. That’s how Cracker Barrel describes itself.

Dining at a Cracker Barrel is more than just eating — it’s an experience.

Look no further than the country gift shop at the entrance and the rocking chairs on the front porch for proof positive!

Beloved by millennials and old-timers alike, Cracker Barrel currently has 649 locations in 44 states — including their first-ever location in California, which opened in late January 2018.

Here’s how you can save money at Cracker Barrel

Next time you’re at a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, try these suggestions to save some money…

Enjoy a free meal on the restaurant

A big part of Cracker Barrel’s business comes from tour groups crisscrossing the country in motor coaches. Knowing that, the restaurant extends a special perk to groups of 15 people or more: The driver and the guide get to eat for free!

Get your complimentary coffee

It’s available when you order dessert as long as you purchased any refillable beverage earlier in the meal.

Check out the weekday lunch specials

A different meal is featured each day of the week — including chicken pot pie, meatloaf and mashed potatoes and more.

The price is just $5.99 (higher in select locations.)

Look for coupon codes online

In addition to visiting the country store at a Cracker Barrel, you can also shop online.

Right now you’ll get free shipping on all orders (excluding fully assembled furniture) for a limited-time only and a rotating battery of special promotions on Shop.CrackerBarrel.com.

At the time of this writing, Cracker Barrel is offering 40 off% all NFL gear ahead of Super Bowl LII.

Individuals can buy previously owned gift cards at a discount

This trick applies to pretty much any restaurant or retailer that offers gift cards!

Sites like CardPool.com and GiftCardGranny.com will facilitate the resale of these cards at a discount from their face value. The sellers are people who were given the cards as a gift but don’t want them.

At the time of this writing, you can get an average of 19% off the face value when you buy a previously owned Cracker Barrel gift card at GiftCardGranny.com.

That means a $50 gift card will cost you only $40.50!

The cards are typically guaranteed to work for up to 180 days after purchase, though be sure to double-check the policy carefully before buying.

Corporate customers get a discount on new bulk gift card orders

This one’s geared more toward businesses rather than individuals. Cracker Barrel offers corporate customers bulk pricing on gift card orders of $1,000 or more.

Call 1-800-333-9566 with questions about bulk buying your gift cards to give out as business gifts, employee incentives, sales and safety awards, customer appreciation, holiday gifts and more.

Check out the Cracker Barrel Books-On-Audio program

Finally, Cracker Barrel has an interesting programs for fans of audio books who are on the road a lot.

Here’s the deal: Audio book titles typically retail for $10 to $48 at Cracker Barrel stores. When you buy a title at full price at one location, you can listen to it and return it later to another location for a full credit — minus a $3.49 per week exchange fee.

Not able to get to another Cracker Barrel? Just mail it back to Guest Relations at P.O. Box 787, Lebanon, TN 37087 for your full credit minus the exchange fee.

