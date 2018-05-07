  • Clark Howard 5.7.18

    Updated:

    Topics: How Clark’s daughter saved money on her wedding; An Airbnb scam to watch out for; Robocalls are proliferating – how to stop them

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

    Watch the video

    Clark.com

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Clark Howard 5.7.18

  • Headline Goes Here

    How to stop robocalls for good

  • Headline Goes Here

    Clark Howard: How my daughter saved a ton of money on her wedding

  • Headline Goes Here

    Amazon Prime vs. Walmart price comparison: Which is cheaper?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Get a call from a Dish Network telemarketer? You could be owed up to $1,200!