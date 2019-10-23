  • 10.23.19 Delaying school start times; Apple parental controls; Hackers invading online shopping

    California has passed legislation to delay school start times. This is great for kids!

    Apple’s parental controls for Screen Time have been easily bypassed by kids. Parents need to take more proactive approaches towards limiting technology use by their children.

    Hackers are stealing personal information while you are purchasing things online. Clark tells you what you need to know and how to protect yourself.
