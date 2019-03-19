3.19.19 Your digital life after death; Virtual kidnapping scams; The current state of tax fraud

What happens to your digital life after you pass away? Clark has advice to help you make it easier on your loved ones; Virtual kidnapping scams are targeting high-income earners in elite zip codes; The IRS is doing a better job cracking down on tax fraud. But it can make it more difficult for taxpayers to prove their identity in order to receive their own refund.
