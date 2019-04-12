  • 4.12.19 Airline improvements and how to get customer service when an issue arises; Clark Stinks

    Updated:

    Clark talks about which airlines are currently rated the highest and how you can fix customer service issues when they come up; Christa reads listener posts about how Clark has missed the mark in his advice this week. If you have a “Clark Stinks” to share you can leave it here.

