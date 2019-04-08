  • 4.8.19 What you need to know about Real ID; Elder insurance fraud; Pre-paid card protections

    Updated:

    Real ID is being implemented next year. Clark tells you what you need to know; An awful case of elder insurance fraud just happened in Maryland; Why credit card protections are so much better than debit card protections. And pre-paid cards have just been granted new important consumer protections.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

    Watch the video

    Clark.com

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories