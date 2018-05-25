0 39 companies hiring U.S. veterans right now

Many U.S. companies have been putting more emphasis on hiring U.S. veterans lately — with some hosting big one-day events and others releasing goals of bringing on thousands of vets within a specific time period.

T-Mobile is one of the latest to announce its intent to hire 10,000 veterans and military spouses during the next five years. That announcement came as part of the rollout of the mobile carrier’s new cellular plan geared towards military members and their families.

But back to jobs!

In fact, the unemployment rate for military veterans has held steady year over year at 3.7%, according to April 2018 numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Meanwhile, the national unemployment rate is 3.9%, the BLS reports.

So as a veteran, you’ve got a better chance of being hired than the average citizen off the street. And with more and more companies focusing on hiring vets, there’s an increasing number of opportunities out there — including training programs and all types of jobs in various different industries.

The top 10 best companies for U.S. veterans

Each year in the fall, online employment company Monster released its annual ranking of companies that “give back to those who have served by providing best-in-class veteran-oriented recruitment, hiring, and retention programs.”

“Our annual list of Best Companies for Veterans celebrates companies that are serious about hiring the brave individuals who have served our country,” Jodi Hon, SVP and GM of enterprise business at Monster, said in a statement of the 2017 numbers.

“We’re gratified to see a continued commitment to veteran hiring across numerous industries. This year’s list shows increased acknowledgement that veterans’ experiences and skills are relevant beyond traditional industries like defense and aerospace, and also desired in transportation logistics, technology, financial services and more.”

Here’s a look at the most recent top 10 companies for U.S. veterans list, based on data from Monster.

According to Monster, the ranking is based on a variety of information, including:

What 2018 recruitment plans the companies had for veterans

What percentage of the company’s 2016 hires were veterans

What percentage of the total workforce is veterans

What the retention rate was for 2016 hires

Whether the company has a dedicated veteran recruitment team and whether any of that team is ex-military

What kind of special programs it offers for on-boarding, development and retention

Whether they accepted military training in place of civilian credentials

If the company’s leadership is updated on the value of hiring veterans, military culture and veteran’s issues.

39 companies hiring U.S. veterans

Military.com is a great resource for veterans and their families for when it comes to civilian job searching, training, finding the right career and more.

Here are a few services the site offers:

Career mapping – find a job that relates to your military experience.

Success stories – read about other veterans thriving at the company.

Professional development – learn how you can start a career and not just another job.

Military spouses – find a career that allows flexibility.

Here’s a list of companies currently hiring U.S. veterans now



Check out this list from Military.com of companies that are currently hiring vets. Just click on the company to learn more and search for available opportunities.

