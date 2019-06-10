  • 6.10.19 Stopping cell phone robocalls; Quest labs data breach; Misleading broker labels

    Updated:

    The FCC has just made it easier for the major cell phone companies to curb robocalling; The private data of millions of Americans were just made public through a data breach; The SEC has just voted to allow misleading labels for brokers. Clark is not a fan. 

