  • 6.19.19 Facebook's new cryptocurrenty – Libra; Buying Insulin in Canada; Climate initiative

    Clark discusses what the new Facebook backed cryptocurrency means to consumers; Because of the astronomical prices of Insulin in the states, many are turning to Canada for their Insulin needs; Will the climate initiative rollbacks have negative consequences? Unlikely.

