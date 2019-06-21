  • 6.21.19 Americans growing more concerned about smart speakers; Clark Stinks

    Updated:

    Smart speakers seem to be losing some of their appeal to Americans – and this might be because of the privacy concerns associated with them. Christa reads listener posts about how Clark has missed the mark in his advice this week. If you have a “Clark Stinks” to share you can leave it here.

