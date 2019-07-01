  • 7.1.19 Amazon unhappy about negative reviews; Why backseats aren't as safe as they used to be

    Amazon doesn’t like people saying that its review system harbors many spam reviews. Clark tells you how to discern the review system as you shop; Backseats aren’t as safe as they used to be. And your child might actually be safer in many front passenger seats.

