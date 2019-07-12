  • 7.12.19 Watch out for credit card companies lowering limits; Clark Stinks

    Updated:

    Credit card companies are lowering the limits of their customers at random. Clark tells you how to protect yourself; Christa reads listener posts about how Clark has missed the mark in his advice this week. If you have a “Clark Stinks” to share you can leave it here.

