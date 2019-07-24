  • 7.24.19 T-Mobile merger details; Don't trust anonymous surveys; When should you call customer

    Updated:

    The T-Mobile merger is likely to be approved very soon. And it’s not all that bad as it turns out; Don’t take “anonymous” surveys that your work sends you. You aren’t really anonymous; Clark tells you when to call customer service to avoid waiting forever for help.

