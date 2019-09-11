Clark’s family uses the Life360 app, allowing everyone to know each other’s location. Teens use such apps, including Apple’s Find My Friends, Google Maps location share & Snapchat – to keep up with friends. What are these apps doing with the info? What are you permitting them to do? You can choose to wipe history clean. With any of these free services, the apps can make money with the info we’re sharing. Location sharing can be very loaded and problematic in relationships and you should consider this before signing up. Also, know that teens can get around some of these location services, so you need to use it with their cooperation.

The scam calls keep coming. Major cell phone carriers are starting to validate traffic with each other, but there are still many fake calls coming in. Follow this simple rule: Only answer the phone when you recognize the person calling. If caller ID says it’s a business or government agency, only answer if you’re expecting the call. Otherwise let it go to voicemail and you can call back if it’s legit. Don’t trust Caller ID. It’s past broken



There are moves around the country to grow food in warehouse environments. Advantages: Climate control, water conservation, no pesticides for easier organic certification. The WSJ reports a company building a 60 acre greenhouse, offering exponentially more productive than farmland – 50x over the output of traditional agriculture over the same acreage. Other countries are further along in this pursuit. Controlled agriculture lowers risks from the elements and allows us to increase our domestic food supply.

Watch the video

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices