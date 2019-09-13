9.13.19 Gaming addiction is now considered a psychological disorder; Clark Stinks

The World Health Organization has declared excessive gaming a psychological disorder. A MarketWatch survey reveals the number of people spending an hour or more a day playing video games increased 20% over the last year. Many believe they’ll go pro and earn a living and become reclusive and obsessive in the endeavor, gaming constantly. For parents, it’s a tug of war you want your kid to win, so game time should be strictly limited. Who knew the pro athlete mentality would translate into gaming. The winner of a Fortnight competition won $3M, reinforcing others to abandon all else for gaming. But, for athletes and gamers, almost no one makes the cut as a pro and those who do have a short career.
Clark answers his critics on Clark Stinks.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}